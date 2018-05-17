IT’S TULIP TIME IN ORANGE CITY

One of Northwest Iowa’s best known events is underway in Sioux County.

The 78th annual Orange City Tulip Festival takes place now through Saturday.

Spokesperson Janahn Scallon says the celebration of the area’s Dutch heritage has a lot of familiar and favorite attractions again this year:

OC…….at 1 o’clock. ;13

And of course the tulips are the main attraction for visitors to Orange City.

The tulip beds are in full bloom all around the town:

OC………spring weather. :21

The Volksparades take place at 2:15pm and 6pm each day and street scrubbing at 1pm.

Around 100-thousand visitors attend the three day festival each year.