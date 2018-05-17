SIOUX CITY MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGE

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to prison on federal drug charges.

45-year-old Daniel Frye was sentenced Thursday to six years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Frye was arrested in August of 2017 following a pursuit that ended in a field.

He had been staying at a hotel where the cleaning crew found drugs in his room after Frye had checked out.

While authorities were collecting the evidence, Frye returned, saw the lawmen and fled, driving through two farm fields and damaging crops.

Frye was ordered to pay $2,300 in restitution to the victims of the crops he damaged while fleeing from law enforcement.

Frye is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.