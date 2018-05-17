MISSING SOUTH CAROLINA 2 YEAR OLD MAY BE IN SIOUXLAND

A missing two year old girl from South Carolina may be in the Siouxland area.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says Dakota Ray was taken on April 15th in Camden South Carolina by her parents, William and Jessica Ray.

The parents are believed to be heavy methamphetamine users and law enforcement is concerned for the child’s well being.

The child and her parents were captured in surveillance images on Monday at the Floyd Valley hospital in Le Mars.

Law enforcement then received information that they may now be in Minnesota, as they were last seen getting gas in Jackson, Minnesota.

The parents and child are traveling in a 1996 gold Ford Aerostar van and may be frequently changing the license plate on the vehicle.

Camden Police say it is possible that they may be begging or asking strangers for money.

The child and parents are also believed to be sleeping in their vehicle.

• Dakota is 2 years old. She is 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes

• Jessica is 36 years old. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds and has long light brown hair and blue eyes.

• William is 44 years old. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 340 pounds and has light brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has seen Dakota, William or Jessica Ray contact the Camden Police Department at 1-888-CRIMESC (1-888-274-6372) or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or your local police and sheriff’s department.