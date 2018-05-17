GAUSMAN RUNNER UP FINALIST FOR NATIONAL SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT HONOR

The Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent has been named runner up for a national award.

Dr. Paul Gausman was one of three people chosen as a finalist for the National Superintendent of the Year, as awarded by the National Association of School Superintendents.

Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald from Delaware’s Caesar Rodney School District received the Superintendent of the year honor.

Dr. Gausman says he’s proud to be one of the top three nominees for that honor:

Gausman is well known nationally for his anti-bullying efforts in the district, but he is also proud of other programs in the Sioux City School District:

Dr. Gausman became Sioux City Community Schools superintendent in 2008 following three years as superintendent of West Central School District in Hartford, South Dakota.