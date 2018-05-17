DOWNTOWN LIVE CONCERTS TO BEGIN JUNE 7TH

Nine concerts featuring a variety of music will showcase this summer’s Downtown Live shows on the greenspace in front of the Sioux City Public Museum.

Spokesperson Angel Wallace says the shows will take place on Thursday nights starting June 7th at 4th and Nebraska Streets:

OC…….in the park. :19

Show promoter Brent Stockton says the first show on June 7th will feature a band known as Split Lip Rayfield:

OC……….Grand Marquis. :17

One act familiar to local fans will be here on July 19th when Damon Dotson returns to perform in Sioux City:

OC………..across the midwest. :21

The shows wind up on August 16th with Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers.