Cropley Named a 2018 Johnny Bench Award Semifinalist

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior catcher Tyler Cropley has been named a semifinalist for the Johnny Bench Award, the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission announced Wednesday.

Cropley is one of 16 players named a semifinalist and the only player from the Big Ten Conference. The Johnny Bench Award presented by BaseballSavings.com is given to the nation’s most outstanding collegiate catcher.

The McCook Lake, South Dakota, native has been one of the Big Ten’s top players in 2018, ranking in the top 11 in the conference in 11 categories. He is hitting .367 with team highs in runs (42), hits (65), doubles (19), and RBIs (45). Cropley also has nine home runs, 30 walks, a .627 slugging percentage, and a .480 on-base percentage.

Cropley’s 19 doubles are a Big Ten best and a total that is third best in school history. He is currently riding a career-best 19-game reached base streak heading into this weekend’s three-game series against Penn State.

Cropley has a team-high 20 multi-hit and 13 multi-RBI games. He has two walk-off home runs in 2018 — a grand slam to defeat Bradley, 13-9, on March 28 and a two-run homer to give the Hawkeyes a series victory over No. 7 Michigan on April 29.

Ballots will be sent to the national voting panel at the end of May for a vote to determine the three finalists. The finalists will be announced June 4, 2018. A final vote among the national committee will occur during the College World Series. All finalists will be brought to Wichita and the winner will be announced at the 21st annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet on June 28, 2018.