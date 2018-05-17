CHARGES PENDING IN YANKTON FATAL CRASH

A weekend rollover crash north of Yankton that killed one person and injured another involved a stolen vehicle.

Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis and Yankton Police Chief Brian Paulsen confirm that the sport utility vehicle that crashed about 7 p.m. Sunday had been stolen from a residence in Yankton earlier that day.

The Highway Patrol says the SUV crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 81, made minor contact with another vehicle and swerved out of control, eventually rolling in the ditch.

Twenty-one-year-old passenger Lucille Casiano, of Sisseton, was pronounced dead at a Sioux Falls hospital.

The driver, 23-year-old Stephen Lufkins of Sisseton, was taken to a Yankton hospital with injuries the patrol says are serious but not life-threatening.

Charges are pending against him.