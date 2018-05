POLICE SEARCH FOR MISSING SIOUX CITY MAN

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING PERSON.

55 -YEAR-OLD JAMES JENSEN WAS LAST SEEN ON THURSDAY EVENING, MAY 10TH AFTER A TAXI DROPPED HIM OFF AT THE FLOYD BOULEVARD WAL-MART.

HE DID NOT ARRANGE FOR A RETURN PICK UP RIDE WHICH POLICE SAY WAS UNUSUAL FOR HIM.

SOME OF JENSEN’S PERSONAL BELONGINGS WERE FOUND NEAR THE FLOYD RIVER BEHIND THE PIZZA RANCH.

POLICE SAY JENSEN SUFFERS FROM SEVERE DEPRESSION AND HAS A HISTORY OF SUICIDAL TENDENCIES.

HE IS A 5’10” WHITE MALE, WEIGHS 165 POUNDS WITH SHORT GRAY HAIR AND WEARS WIRE RIM GLASSES.

A SEARCH OF THE RIVER AREA TURNED UP NO TRACE OF JENSEN.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT HIM SHOULD CALL POLICE IMMEDIATELY AT 279-6379.