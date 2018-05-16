POLICE INVESTIGATE ATTEMPTED CHILD ABDUCTION REPORT IN MORNINGSIDE

Sioux City police are investigating a report of an attempted child abduction in Morningside on Tuesday.

Police say a 10-year girl told her mother that a man approached her while she was in the backyard in the 1900 block of South Cypress, and attempted to grab her arm.

A Facebook posting claimed that the child kicked the man in the stomach and fled into her home and locked the door.

Police say the suspect was described as a 6-foot-tall white male of slender build with short dark hair.

He was wearing a white shirt and jeans and left on foot.

Officers responding to the scene checked the area and did not locate anyone matching that description.

The case remains under investigation.

Police advise parents to talk with their children about safety and stranger danger.