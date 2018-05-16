MRHD GIVES OUT $400-THOUSAND IN GRANTS TO LOCAL GROUPS

Thirty-seven non-profit and governmental groups in the Woodbury County area got a funding boost for their programs or to purchase needed equipment Wednesday.

Each of the recipients received a grant from Missouri River Historical Development.

MRHD President Dakin Schultz presented checks to the recipients totaling just over $400-thousand dollars, with a maximum grant award up to $15-thousand each:

Brent Stockton, Director of Vanguard Arts, received a $10-thosand dollar grant to help renovate their new location at 416 Pierce Street downtown:

MRHD has issued over $32-million dollars in grants to local non-profits in Woodbury County since 1994.

Photo by George Lindblade