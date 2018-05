The totals are in for last Saturday’s Letter Carriers’ “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive for the Food Bank of Siouxland.

The Food Bank received over 19,000 pounds of donated food from the drive that were donated by local residents and left at their mailboxes.

Anyone who was unable to put out food or if yours wasn’t picked up, may still bring their donation of food or funds directly to the Food Bank of Siouxland near 11th and Floyd Boulevard next to Cargill.