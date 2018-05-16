KRIST & WALZ CALL FOR NEBRASKA PROPERTY TAX REFORM

After winning the Democratic Primary for Governor of Nebraska on Tuesday, candidate Bob Krist and his running mate, Lynne Walz took to the air on a fly around tour of the state to talk about Property Tax Reform.

Krist, a former state senator from Omaha, says property tax relief and education are the two main issues he wants to reform to help Nebraska residents:

OC……..property taxes down. :23

Walz, the Democratic Lt. Governor candidate who also served in the state senate, says education funding has not been as important of a priority for the state in recent years;

OC……our tax system. :20

Krist says he doesn’t know of a single soul who says their property taxes have gone down:

OC…….out of the state. :10

Krist used Morrill County as an example, stating they have experienced a 147 percent increase in property taxes during the past ten years, as compared to only a 20 percent increase in household income.