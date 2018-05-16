FIREFIGHTERS FROM 10 STATES TAKE EXTRICATION RESCUE TRAINING

Firefighters from ten states are in Sioux City taking special Fire Rescue training for two days.

Sioux City Fire Rescue Training Officer Gerry Bennett says the hands on event uses the most current heavy lifting, shifting, stabilizing and building shoring techniques used by firefighters and rescuers across the country:

OC……..variety of subjects. :18

The 38 fire fighters are Urban Search and Rescue specialists and are taking what’s called Paratech University Training from members of the company that produces the heavy duty gear needed for scenarios like extrications and elevator shaft rescues:

OC……everything we do. ;28

The training is taking place through Thursday.

Cover Photo by George Lindblade