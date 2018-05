SUSPECT IN TWO STATE PURSUIT CHARGED IN DAKOTA COUNTY

THE SUSPECT ARRESTED IN A TWO STATE PURSUIT LAST TUESDAY EVENING HAS BEEN CHARGED IN DAKOTA COUNTY.

KIRA HOEFLING IS CHARGED WITH OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST.

COURT DOCUMENTS SAY A DAKOTA COUNTY DEPUTY ATTEMPTED TO STOP HOEFLING’S VEHICLE FOR SPEEDING ON MAY 8TH, BUT THE VEHICLE REFUSED TO STOP.

THE VEHICLE WENT FROM NEBRASKA INTO IOWA AND BACK, AT TIMES REACHING SPEEDS EXCEEDING 100 MILES AN HOUR.

STOP STICKS WERE DEPLOYED AND HOEFLING’S VEHICLE CRASHED TO A HALT IN THE 3800 BLOCK OF DAKOTA AVENUE.

COURT DOCUMENTS SAY THE VEHICLE MISSED STRIKING A DAKOTA COUNTY DEPUTY BY INCHES AND STRUCK ANOTHER CAR BEFORE STOPPING.

SHE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY THAT EVENING ON A WARRANTLESS ARREST AFFIDAVIT AND BOOKED INTO THE DAKOTA COUNTY JAIL.

HOEFLING’S BOND WAS SET AT $25-THOUSAND DOLLARS AND HER NEXT COURT DATE IS JUNE 12TH.