“OF STICKS & STONES” EXHIBIT TO OPEN AT SIOUX CITY ART CENTER

This Friday the Sioux City Art Center will host a reception to celebrate its new exhibition

Curator Todd Behrens says the exhibit is titled “Of Sticks and Stones: Sculptures by Jeff Baldus”.

OC………20 years now. :13

Behrens says Jeff Baldus is well known for his works of pottery, but has also created sculptures in clay, cast metals, wood, and other materials for the past decade.;

OC……..vice versa. ;23

The exhibition will remain on view through August 5th.

The free reception, with complimentary food and beverages, will occur from 5pm until 7p.m with Baldus speaking about his work at 6p.m Friday.