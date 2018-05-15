PRO-ABORTION GROUPS FILE LAWSUIT CHALLENGING IOWA ABORTION LAW

Pro-abortion groups say they have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Iowa’s new abortion law, which bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, around the sixth week of pregnancy.

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union filed the challenge Tuesday in Des Moines.

Rita Bettis is legal director with the A-C-L-U:

OC…..state of Iowa. ;24

The groups are seeking an injunction that would put the law on hold during the lawsuit, a process that could take years.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland C-E-O Suzanna de Baca says women will be forced to go out of state to get an abortion:

OC………of our patients. :14

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has announced that he would not defend the law because he says it would undermine rights and protections for women.

Republicans want the legal challenge to reach the U.S. Supreme Court in hopes of overturning the 1973 Roe vs Wade ruling.

The Iowa law is slated to take effect July 1st.