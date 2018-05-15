Nebraska voters started heading to the polls at 8am this morning to cast ballots in the state’s primary election.

Locally, the major ballot issue is the half cent sales tax increase measure in Dakota City.

If approved, the money would finance fire hydrant repairs and other city infrastructure projects.

There are two open seats on the Dakota County Commission.

Nine Republicans and four Democrats are on the ballot.

The top two finishers from each party today will advance to the November general election.

The polls close at 8pm tonight.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is touting his conservative credentials on the national stage as he prepares for re-election.

The Republican governor has made recent appearances at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Texas and at President Donald Trump’s White House.

He faces fellow Republican Krystal Gabel in today’s primary.

The Democratic primary field is composed of state Sen. Bob Krist, university instructor Tyler Davis and community activist Vanessa Ward, all of Omaha.

The polls are open until 8pm.

It’s primary day in Nebraska and voters will pick U.S. Senate nominees for both parties out of crowded fields of candidates who hope to claim the seat held by incumbent Republican Deb Fischer.

Fischer faces a primary challenge from four fellow Republicans but is expected to win the party’s nomination as she seeks a second term.

The winner of the GOP contest will enter the general election as a heavy favorite.

The others seeking the GOP nomination are retired Omaha math professor Jack Heidel; writer and retired air conditioning technician Dennis Frank Macek; former finance manager Jeffrey Lynn Stein; and Lincoln businessman Todd Watson.

Her Democratic challengers include Lincoln City Councilwoman Jane Raybould, retired farmer, attorney and judge Frank Svoboda of Lincoln; retired Fremont real estate broker Larry Marvin; and Chris Janicek, the owner of an Omaha specialty cake business.