OSCAR GOMEZ NAMED ASSISTANT SOUTH SIOUX CITY ADMINISTRATOR

The South Sioux City Council has hired one of their own members to become the city’s assistant city administrator.

Councilman Oscar Gomez was selected from a list of 26 candidates by the council.

Mayor Rod Koch made the motion to hire Gomez near the end Monday’s council meeting:

Gomez must now submit a letter of resignation from the city council.

He will assist long time city administrator Lance Hedquist in his new duties and will be paid $85-thousand dollars a year.

The city will have to begin a process to fill the remainder of Gomez’s council term.