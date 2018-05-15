GRASSLEY CHALLENGES E-P-A DIRECTOR TO ACT ON ETHANOL OR QUIT

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s tired of waiting for E-P-A director Scott Pruitt to follow through on issues surrounding ethanol and wants him to take action or quit.

Grassley threw down the gauntlet during a Tuesday conference call with reporters if he thought the E-P-A would stop giving ethanol waivers to large refineries.

Grassley and others recently met with President Trump on the ethanol issue and he says the E-P-A needs to follow through on the support the president is giving the issue.

Grassley says the E-P-A administrator needs to follow through with the commitment.

Grassley says continuing to give renewable fuel waivers to refiners will undermine the year-round use of the E-15 gasoline mix.