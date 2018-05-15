DAKOTA CITY SALES TAX MEASURE PASSES EASILY

Voters in Dakota City, Nebraska approved a half cent sales tax increase measure in Tuesday’s election.

The measure passed 113-51 with nearly 69 per cent approval.

The money raised from the issue will finance fire hydrant repairs and other city infrastructure projects.

There were two open seats on the Dakota County Commission on Primary Day with nine Republicans and four Democrats on the ballot.

The top two GOP finishers were Janet Gill with 298 votes and Troy Launsby with 239.

The top Democratic vote getters were Larry Albenesius with 275 votes and Ron Hartnett with 221 in the unofficial tally.

Those four will compete for the two open commission seats in the November general election.