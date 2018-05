WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF PRESENTS SERVICE AWARDS TO DEPUTIES & STAFF

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF DAVE DREW PRESENTED SERVICE AWARDS TO SEVERAL STAFF MEMBERS OF HIS DEPARTMENT AT A LUNCHEON IN THE LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER MONDAY.

SGT. CHRIS JANSEN RECEIVED THE JONES-HEIMBECKER AWARD FOR HIS EFFORTS IN TRAINING THE SHERIFF RESERVES AND TAKING PART IN MANY COMMUNITY POLICING AND VOLUNTEER ACTIVITIES:

TRAVIS RYAN WAS NAMED THE CORRECTIONAL OFFICER OF THE YEAR FOR HIS WORK IN THE JAIL AND JEFF FAY WAS GIVEN THE AWARD FOR SHERIFF’S RESERVE MEMBER OF THE YEAR.

JENNIFER BEASON WAS HONORED AS THE CIVILIAN EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR.

SGT ANTHONY FITCH AND DEPUTY JERRY CRUZ WERE GIVEN THE COMMUNITY POLICE AWARD FOR THEIR WORK ON THE DEPARTMENT’S FACEBOOK PAGE AND CREATING “JERRY THE ELF”.

FITCH SAYS THE PICTURES OF “ELF JERRY” SHOWING UP IN SURPRISING LOCATIONS SHOWS THE DEPARTMENT HAS A SENSE OF HUMOR:

9-1-1 DISPATCHERS PAMELA CONDON AND KEVIN MALONEY WERE AWARDED MEDALS FOR THEIR WORK IN HANDLING CRISIS SITUATIONS.