WEEKEND TRAFFIC ACCIDENT CLAIMS THE LIFE OF A STANTON NEBRASKA MAN

A Stanton, Nebraska man has died in a weekend traffic accident in northeast Nebraska.

Authorities say 22-year-old Hunter Hetzler died when he was ejected from a vehicle that went out of control and rolled Saturday night about 6 miles east of Stanton.

Investigators say the driver, 23-year-old Tucker Lanz, was driving east when his vehicle crossed into a ditch on the north side of the road, hit a power pole and rolled onto its top.

Lanz was also ejected and was taken to a Norfolk hospital before being transferred to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.