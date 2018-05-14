ONE DEAD, ONE INJURED IN YANKTON COUNTY CRASH

One person died and another was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night north of Yankton.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a northbound S-U-V on Highway 81 crossed over the center line into the southbound lane and struck a southbound vehicle.

The driver of the S-U-V went across the southbound lane and into a ditch where it rolled.

Both S-U-V occupants were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the vehicle.

The 21-year-old female passenger was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 23-year-old male driver suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Yankton hospital.

Charges are pending against the driver.

The names of the two people involved are not being released pending notification of families.