LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMBERS WHO GAVE ALL HONORED IN CITY HALL CEREMONY

The sound of bagpipes filled the city council chambers in City Hall Monday as local law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the line of duty were remembered in a memorial ceremony in Sioux City.

A ribbon was pinned to a wreath for each of the eleven people whose names appear on the Law Enforcement Memorial monument outside of city hall.

Corporal Jon Herman died in 1993 while serving with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s department.

His mother, Kris Herman, who passed away last year, helped spearhead the effort to create the monument and ceremony.

Tom Herman says this day is special in honoring his brother’s service and his mother’s efforts:

The ceremony is an emotional one for the families and the lawmen who attend, including Sheriff Dave Drew who was friends with Kris Herman and her family:

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller says it is important to honor and remember those officers and their families:

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15th falls as National Police Week.

Photos by George Lindblade