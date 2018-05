KIDS RIDE FREE THIS SUMMER ON CITY TRANSIT BUSES

THE SCHOOL YEAR IS WINDING DOWN AND ONCE AGAIN THIS SUMMER THE SIOUX CITY TRANSIT AUTHORITY IS MAKING IT EASY FOR KIDS TO GET TO THEIR ACTIVITIES.

TRANSIT SUPERVISOR RICK SCOTT SAYS STUDENTS AGED FIVE TO EIGHTEEN YEARS OLD WILL BE ABLE TO RIDE FOR FREE FROM JUNE THROUGH AUGUST ON CITY BUSES:

OC…….MORNINGSIDE BRANCH LIBRARY. :15

A PARENT OR GUARDIAN MUST BRING THEIR CHILD TO ONE OF THOSE LOCATIONS TO SIGN UP FOR THE FREE BUS PASS.

THE CITY TRANSIT BUSES RUN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY FROM 6:30AM UNTIL 6PM.