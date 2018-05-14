IOWA CASINOS HOPEFUL TO ADD SPORTS BETTING AFTER SUPREME COURT RULING

The U-S Supreme Court has overturned a law which limited sports betting to the state of Nevada.

Iowa Gaming Association president, Wes Ehrecke, says the state’s casinos have been preparing for the possibility of legalized sports betting in anticipation of the ruling.

The Iowa Gaming Association represents the 19 state-licensed casinos including Sioux City’s Hard Rock, and pushed for legislation making sports betting legal.

It failed to pass in the last legislative session:

Critics who oppose legalized sports betting say it expands gambling. But Ehrecke says millions and millions of dollars are already bet illegally each year in Iowa and other states.

He says casinos have a variety of options if Iowa lawmakers make sports betting legal.

Ehrecke says the first order of business is to get a sports betting law passed.

The Iowa Gaming Association supports a bill that would allow legalized betting on pro and college sports.