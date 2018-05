A SIOUX CITY MAN WAS ARRESTED SUNDAY NIGHT AFTER ALLEGEDLY STARTING A TRAILER OF MATTRESSES ON FIRE AT BARGAIN BEDDING AT 2139 RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD.

64-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL DELIER IS CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE ARSON.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE FIRE DAMAGED THE TRAILER, ITS CONTENTS AND GARAGE NEXT DOOR.

THE TOTAL DAMAGE ESTIMATE WAS $25-HUNDRED DOLLARS.

DELIER IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON TEN THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.