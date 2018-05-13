LOCAL FALLEN LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS TO BE REMEMBERED MONDAY

Local law enforcement officers who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty will be remembered in a memorial ceremony Monday in Sioux City.

Those officers who lost their lives in the line of duty will be recognized during a short ceremony held in the 5th floor City Hall Council Chambers at noon.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15th falls as National Police Week.

Eleven names of police officers, sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement members are on the Law Memorial monument outside of city hall.

The ceremony is open to members of the public.