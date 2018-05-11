PILGER MAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT

A rural Pilger, Nebraska man is in custody facing charges follwoing an early morning pursuit Thursday in Stanton County.

29-year-old Michael Temme is charged with Willful Reckless Driving, Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Driving While Intoxicated and Resisting Arrest.

The Stanton County Sheriff says a deputy tried to pull over Temme’s pickup around 2:30am on Highway 15 north of Pilger.

The vehicle sped off with the pursuit continuing on county roads before the pickup entered a farm field and eventually became disabled after striking an embankment.

Temme was then taken into custody and transported to jail.