LOCAL ACTIVITIES PLANNED FOR BIKE TO WORK WEEK

Next week those who can are encouraged to trade their cars for their bicycles and take part in Sioux City’s Bike to Work Day event on Friday, May 18th.

It’s part of National Bike to Work Week, which begins on Monday, May 14th.

Michelle Bostinelos of SIMPCO says there are lots of good reasons to pedal your way to work:

OC………saving commuters money. :06

There’s a few other benefits to riding your bike to work in the downtown area next Friday:

OC……..downtown locations. ;11

SIMPCO also presented the third annual “Bike Friendly” award to Western Iowa Tech Community College:

OC……small lake. ;24

You may take part in “Bike to Work” activities by registering online at healthysiouxland.org.