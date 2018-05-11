LETTER CARRIERS HOPE TO STAMP OUT HUNGER ON SATURDAY

Your postal carrier will hope to pick up something at your mailbox Saturday as the mail is dropped off.

Linda Scheid of the Food Bank of Siouxland says the annual National Letter Carriers food drive will take place and she hopes residents will put some non-perishable food items in bags and place them by their mailbox.

Scheid hopes local letter carriers will collect a record amount of pounds of food this year:

Items not accepted include food past its expiration date, no open items and no glass jars including home made jarred items.