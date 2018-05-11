IOWA DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES FOR GOVERNOR TO HOLD FIRST DEBATE

Iowa’s six Democratic candidates for governor will appear in three debates before the end of May.

The first is Sunday in Davenport.

The candidates have mostly avoided directly criticizing one another. Instead, they’ve focused on touting their own resumes and criticizing action by the Republican majority state legislature.

OC………hurt this state.”: :05

That’s Fred Hubbell, a retired businessman from Des Moines.

John Norris, an aide to former Democratic office-holders Tom Vilsack and Tom Harkin, has warned Democrats that anger alone won’t lead to 2018 victories.

OC…….for power.” :06

Cathy Glasson, a Coralville nurse, has made government-paid health-care-for-all the central tenant of her campaign and she’s critical of corporate influence in both parties.

OC……out.” :06

Nate Boulton, a first-term state senator from Des Moines, has stressed his support for labor rights and his status as the youngest of the six candidates.

OC…….throughout the state.” :04

Des Moines Doctor Andy McGuire often blasts two high-profile cases of sexual harassment in the state government.

OC……..away with it.” :06

Ross Wilburn, the former mayor of Iowa City, now lives in Ames and works at Iowa State University Extension.

Wilburn says it’s time to shift to a “healthy” economic agenda that “bring everyone along.”

OC ……….an hour. :03

The second debate is next Wednesday, May 16th and will be broadcast statewide by Iowa Public Television.

The third and final televised candidate forum will be May 30th in Des Moines.

