GRASSLEY REMAINS UNSURE OF WHAT E-P-A WILL DO ABOUT ETHANOL

Senator Chuck Grassley says he trusts E-P-A Administrator Scott Pruitt to follow through on the president’s promise that a higher blend of ethanol may be sold year round, but Grassley says he’s worried Pruitt may take other actions to undermine what was discussed this week during a White House meeting about ethanol.

Grassley has been critical of the E-P-A’s decision to grant some oil refineries exemptions to federal ethanol mandates.

During a Friday morning taping for IPTV’s “Iowa Press” program, Grassley was asked about Pruitt’s future.

Grassley praises Pruitt’s decisions which have rolled-back Obama-era regulations, including the Waters of the U.S. rule that groups like the Farm Bureau opposed.

Grassley says he’s been surprised by reports of Pruitt’s spending habits in the agency.

A former E-P-A aide told congress in April that Pruitt spent 43-thousand dollars to turn a broom closet into a soundproof phone booth in his office.

He spent nine-thousand dollars installing office locks that are opened by fingerprints.

Pruitt’s also accused of pursuing a lavish lifestyle on the taxpayers’ dime, including first class air travel and five-star hotels.

