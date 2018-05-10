SIOUX CITY’S WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT TO GENERATE RENEWABLE FUEL

Sioux City has announced plans to use modern technology to upgrade its Wastewater Treatment Plant and generate revenue by producing renewable fuel.

City Utilities Director Mark Simms says the nine-point-one million dollar project will ultimately reduce air emissions and improve odor control:

Simms says the project will eventually pay for itself as the city sells off the natural gas by using one of the most advanced carbon dioxide removal systems in the United States:

He says when completed, the project will reuse 300-thousand cubic feet of methane per day:

While this system has been used in Europe for around 20 years, Simms says Sioux City will be among the first in the nation to use the technology:

The project, engineered by Bartlett & West of Des Moines, is expected to begin construction within 2018 and be operational in 2019.