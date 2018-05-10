FORMER BISHOP HEELAN HS STANDOUT JOINS EXPLORERS

SIOUX CITY, IA – The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the club has added first basemen David Kerian to their spring training roster as a non-roster invitee. Kerian will join the Explorers on May 10, and try to earn a spot on the final 23 man roster.

Kerian was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 42nd round of the 2011 MLB Draft from Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City, IA. He did not sign and played collegiately at the University of Illinois where he enjoyed a four year career before being once again drafted by the Washington Nationals, this time in the 9th round in 2015. He would spend two seasons in the Nationals organization, playing both seasons for their Short Season-A affiliate the Auburn Doubledays of the New York-Pennsylvania League before being released prior to the 2017 season. Kerian began last season playing for the Windy City ThunderBolts of the independent Frontier League.

The Bishop Heelan High School product hit .508 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs, while owning an impressive .601 on base percentage as a senior with the Crusaders. Kerian holds the Bishop Heelan High School record for single season home runs and career doubles. Kerian participated in football and basketball as well, earning seven letters in his high school career with the Crusaders. He helped the Crusaders to the Iowa Class 3A state titles in basketball in 2010 and 2011 as well as helping the Crusaders football team to a Iowa Class 3A state runner-up finish in 2010.

Kerian went on to enjoy a stellar collegiate career at the University of Illinois, which was capped off by a career senior season in which he was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, First-Team All-Big Ten, ABCA First-Team All-Midwest Region as a first basemen, and a Second-Team All-American first basemen. Kerian was also named the Most Outstanding Player of the Champaign Regional after batting .625 and slugging 1.625 with 2 doubles, 2 home runs, and a .750 on-base percentage while also being selected as a semifinalist for the 2015 Gregg Olson Award which is given to the Breakout Player of the Year. The Dakota Dunes, SD native finished his senior campaign hitting .367 with 46 runs scored, 52 RBIs, and 16 home runs (12th most in entire NCAA). Kerian ranked first in the Big Ten Conference in 2015 in home runs (16), batting average (.367), slugging percentage (.667), on base percentage (.462), and total bases (138). In his four year collegiate career, Kerian owned a .316 batting average and a .410 on base percentage in 186 career games.

The Sioux City Explorers continue their exhibition schedule tonight, May 10th, in Vermillion, SD versus the Sioux Falls Canaries with first pitch set for 6 PM. The X’s then play the Lincoln Saltdogs on Saturday in Norfolk, NE before traveling to Huron, SD for a game with the Canaries and then wrapping up their exhibition play on Monday with another contest between the Canaries in Yankton, SD. The Explorers 2018 season opener is on Thursday, May 17th at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, NE versus the Lincoln Saltdogs. The X’s home opener at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park will be on Friday, May 25th versus the Cleburne Railroaders with first pitch set for 7:05 PM.