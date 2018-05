CUMMINGS SENTENCED TO UP TO TEN YEARS IN PRISON IN MORNINGSIDE HOME INVASION CASE

CUMMINGS SENTENCED TO UP TO TEN YEARS IN PRISON IN MORNINGSIDE HOME...

A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN A MORNINGSIDE HOME INVASION ROBBERY IN DECEMBER OF 2015 HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO UP TO TEN YEARS IN PRISON.

24 YEAR OLD AUSTIN CUMMINGS PLEADED GUILTY TO SECOND DEGREE ROBBERY AND SECOND DEGREE THEFT IN A PLEA AGREEMENT THURSDAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

CUMMINGS WILL SERVE UP TO TEN YEARS ON THE ROBBERY CHARGE AND FIVE ON THE THEFT CHARGE, WITH THE SENTENCES RUNNING CONCURRENTLY.

COUNTS OF FELONY ASSAULT AND GOING ARMED WITH INTENT WERE DROPPED IN THE PLEA DEAL.

COURT RECORDS STATED THAT CUMMINGS AND A SECOND PERSON BROKE INTO THE SOUTH ALICE STREET HOME, STRUCK THE 19 YEAR OLD RESIDENT IN THE HEAD WITH A CROWBAR AND HELD THE TEEN’S MOTHER AND YOUNGER BROTHER AT GUNPOINT.

THE MOTHER OF THE INJURED TEEN, JODY BLACKWELL, SAID IN HER VICTIM’S STATEMENT THAT HER SON MICHAEL HAS PERMANENT AND TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURIES AND WILL SUFFER SEIZURES AND TREMORS FOR THE REST OF HIS LIFE.

CUMMINGS DECLINED TO MAKE A STATEMENT TO THE COURT.

JUDGE PATRICK TOTT ORDERED CUMMINGS TO PAY $2500 RESTITUTION TO BLACKWELL FOR THE ITEMS HE STOLE FROM THE HOME, WHICH INCLUDED A TV, VIDEO GAMES, AN I-POD AND A CELL PHONE.

CUMMINGS WILL BE CREDITED WITH SERVING NEARLY TWO AND A HALF YEARS IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL SINCE HE WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN THE CASE.

THE CHARGES AGAINST THE SECOND SUSPECT IN THE CASE, ISAIAH MOTHERSHED, WERE DROPPED IN MAY OF 2016 IN THE FURTHERANCE OF JUSTICE.

MOTHERSHED WAS CONVICTED THAT YEAR OF TWO COUNTS OF ATTEMPTED MURDER AND FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY FOR OTHER CRIMES.