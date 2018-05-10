AUGUST TRIAL SET FOR ODOMETER TAMPERING CASE

An August trial has been scheduled for a Sioux City auto dealer accused of tampering with odometers on vehicles he was selling.

37-year-old Francisco Hurtado has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to six counts of fraudulent practices.

His trial is set for August 21st.

Hurtado owns Siouxland Auto Sales.

Iowa D-O-T investigators say they found odometers in high-mileage vehicles had been rolled down to increase the vehicles’ value.

Court records say Hurtado acknowledged replacing odometer clusters on some vehicles.

The D-O-T is continuing to investigate additional complaints that have come in against Hurtado this week and has sent those reports to the Woodbury County Attorney for possible additional charges in the case.