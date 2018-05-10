I-29 AND HIGHWAY 20 PROJECT MONEY IN D-O-T’S NEW DRAFT PLAN

The new draft five-year transportation improvement plan by the Iowa Department of Transportation has funding to complete one major area project and continue another.
D-O-T spokesman Stuart Anderson says Three-point-four billion dollars of the program goes for the state roadways and includes a lot of ongoing work on the interstates.
The plan presented to the Iowa Transportation Commission includes the final stage of four-laning U.S. Highway 20:
Anderson says part of the funding comes form the gas tax increase implemented in March of 2015.
The Iowa Transportation Commission will take a vote on the program on June 12th.