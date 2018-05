SUSPECT IN TWO STATE PURSUIT FACING MULTIPLE POTENTIAL CHARGES

A PURSUIT TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH TWO STATES ENDED WITH THE VEHICLE CRASHING TO A HALT IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND THE DRIVER GOING TO JAIL.

A DAKOTA COUNTY DEPUTY ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP OF THE VEHICLE AFTER 5PM TUESDAY, BUT THE VEHICLE OCCUPIED BY THREE PEOPLE DROVE OFF, AT TIMES REACHING SPEEDS EXCEEDING 100 MILES AN HOUR.

THE DRIVER, IDENTIFIED AS KIRA HOEFLING, CROSSED OVER INTO IOWA WHERE THE STATE PATROL AND WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES JOINED IN THE PURSUIT IN THE SALIX AND SGT. BLUFF AREA.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE OCCUPANTS OF THE VEHICLE WERE THROWING ITEMS OUT THE WINDOW DURING THE CHASE.

THE PURSUIT EVENTUALLY WENT BACK INTO NEBRASKA INTO SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

STOP STICKS WERE DEPLOYED AND THE VEHICLE CRASHED TO A HALT IN THE 3800 BLOCK OF DAKOTA AVENUE AFTER 6PM.

HOEFLING, WAS TAKEN TO THE DAKOTA COUNTY JAIL WHERE SHE REMAINS IN CUSTODY FACING MULTIPLE POTENTIAL CHARGES.

A PASSENGER, 24-YEAR-OLD KENNETH AZURE, IS IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON A FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY WARRANT FROM A SEPARATE INCIDENT.

THE OTHER PASSENGER, SIDNITRA KONG, WAS RELEASED FROM CUSTODY.

AUTHORITIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION.