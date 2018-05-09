May is “beef month” and officials say the economic impact the cattle and beef industries have on Iowa’s economy is enormous.

Dan Loy, director of the Ames based Iowa Beef Center says the center teamed up with the Iowa Beef Industry Council and Ag Economist Lee Schultz on an economic impact study:

Loy says the state’s beef industry is also responsible for providing several thousand direct jobs for Iowans:

About 75 percent of the cattle are marketed outside the state of Iowa.

Loy says consumer demand for beef has again been on the rise, both for the domestic market, and the international export trade.