HARD ROCK HOTEL ACHIEVES AAA FOUR DIAMOND STATUS AGAIN

For the 4th year in a row, Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel has been awarded the prestigious Triple-A Four Diamond Award from the auto travel club.

John Roberts, the Field Manager for Triple A, presented the award to the hotel and says it speaks of the great effort put forth by the hotel staff:

Mike Adams, Hard Rock’s Director of Marketing and Hotel Operations, says the award means the hotel is in elite company:

Only five percent of the more than 28,000 properties approved by AAA achieve the Four Diamond distinction.