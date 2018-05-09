EMERALD ASH BORER CONFIRMED IN SIOUX FALLS

The Emerald Ash Borer has not been confirmed in Woodbury County yet, but South Dakota now has a confirmed case in their state.

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture says the infestation is in northern Sioux Falls.

It’s the first confirmed infestation of the destructive tree pest in South Dakota.

State Agriculture Secretary Mike Jaspers has implemented an emergency quarantine aimed at preventing the spread of emerald ash borer.

The quarantine restricts movement of ash materials in all of Minnehaha County, in areas north of Highway 18 in Lincoln County and north of Highway 18 and east of Highway 19 in Turner County, unless accompanied by authorization from the state Agriculture Department.

Movement of firewood from any hardwood species also is restricted within the quarantine area.

The invasive insect has killed tens of millions of ash trees in at least 32 states including Iowa.

AP