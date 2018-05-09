CHEN FOUND NOT GUILTY BY REASON OF INSANITY

A South Sioux City man accused of fatally shooting his wife outside of the city’s police station last September has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Judge Paul Vaughan issued the verdict Wednesday on 41-year-old Bei Sheng Chen.

He had been charged with first degree murder, domestic assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

While Chen will not be sent to prison, he also will not be a free man.

Judge Vaughan ordered that Chen be sent to the state psychiatric hospital in Lincoln and treated there until he’s no longer a danger to himself and others.

The judge ordered that a treatment plan and evaluation of Chen be prepared within 90 days.

Authorities say Chen shot 33-year-old Mei Huang last September 6th in the parking lot of the South Sioux City police station.

She died hours later at a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital.