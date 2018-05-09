Home Local News AUTHORITIES CONTINUE SEARCH FOR MISSING SANTEE MAN

AUTHORITIES CONTINUE SEARCH FOR MISSING SANTEE MAN

Woody Gottburg
Nebraska authorities have been unable to find the body of a man missing since he and his girlfriend accidentally drove off a cliff into the water near where the Missouri River flows into Lewis and Clark Lake in northeast Nebraska.

Authorities say 39-year-old Artuoro Rouillard and 41-year-old Adrienne Denney had been night fishing when they were last seen early Saturday.

It’s thought they were on an all-terrain vehicle when it plunged off a cliff into the water.

Denney’s body was recovered later Saturday, but the search for Rouillard or his body has been hampered by the current.

The two lived in Santee.

