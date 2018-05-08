SOUTH DAKOTA SUSPENDS BAN ON MALE HIGH SCHOOL COMPETITIVE DANCERS

Updated 6:16pm 5/8/18

South Dakota will soon be allowing boys and girls to perform together on high school dance team competitions.

The state’s High School Activities Association Board voted 7-0 Tuesday to suspend the restriction that only females may compete in competitive dance for the 2018-19 school year and allow boys and girls to participate alongside one another.

The action comes in the wake of a lawsuit filed on behalf of Dakota Valley freshman student Freddie Linden, who dances competitively on private teams but has not been allowed to compete on the school team.

Freddie’s mother, Stephanie Linden, was at work when she got the news:

Stephanie Linden says the lawsuit was about giving Freddie and other boys who dance a chance to compete:

Freddie Linden took up dancing when he was seven years old and has trained in classes and studios in Los Angeles and in Siouxland.

Stephanie says the ruling means her son will finally get the opportunity to perform:

The association’s executive director, Dan Swartos, calls the board’s action “a fair compromise.”

The state’s Dance Advisory Committee will study the issue during the coming year and recommend language specific to the issue that must ultimately be considered and approved by the membership and Board of Directors.”

Photo courtesy Stephanie Linden