ROLLING HILLS MAJORITY APPROVES ADDING WOODBURY COUNTY TO MENTAL HEALTH SERVICE GROUP

Woodbury County has announced the next steps in their effort to join the Rolling Hills group of seven counties to provide mental health services to area residents.

Woodbury Supervisor Jeremy Taylor says that five of those counties have voted for Woodbury to join them effective July 1st of 2019:

Woodbury previously announced it is withdrawing from the Sioux Rivers Region, comprised of Sioux and Plymouth counties, as of June 30th of this year.

Taylor says it’s still up in the air if the county will stand alone or if the state DHS will make them rejoin Sioux Rivers for one more year:

Rolling Hills C-E-O Dawn Mentzer believes a strong partnership will be developed with Woodbury County and its mental health service providers:

The Rolling Hills region is made up of Buena Vista, Ida, Sac, Cherokee, Calhoun, Carroll and Crawford counties.