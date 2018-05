NEW TRIAL DATE SET IN BIBLER FIRST DEGREE MURDER CASE

A new trial date has been set for a Le Mars, Iowa man accused in the June 11th, 2016 stabbing death of his sister.

The trial of 35-year-old Thomas Bibler is now set for July 24th in Plymouth County District Court.

It’s the latest date in a series of delays in the case over the past two years.

Bibler has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury and going armed with intent in connection with the stabbing death of 27-year-old Shannon Bogh, also of Le Mars.