MORE COMPLAINTS ISSUED IN AUTO DEALER ODOMETER FRAUD CASE

More potential victims in a local case involving an auto dealer who allegedly tampered with the odometers of vehicles he sold have come forward and contacted investigators with the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Aron Liebe, of the D-O-T’s Bureau of Investigation and Identity Protection says the case involves alleged odometer tampering at Siouxland Auto Sales at 500 South Lewis Boulevard in Sioux City:

The owner of the auto dealership, Francisco Hurtado, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on April 26th for six Class D felony counts of fraudulent practice in the 2nd degree.

Liebe says it’s possible other charges could be filed against Hurtado:

In January a search warrant was served after undercover operations revealed three known victims.

This resulted in the seizure of 14 vehicles displaying odometers which had been tampered with.

Liebe says it’s not difficult to tamper with the odometer of a motor vehicle:

Anyone who has purchased a vehicle from Hurtado or Siouxland Auto Sales from 2016 to 2018 is encouraged to call the D-O-T Bureau of Investigation at 515-237-3050.

You may also e-mail invbureauiowadot.us with vehicle and contact information.