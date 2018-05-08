CITY COUNCIL GIVES INITIAL APPROVAL TO HARD ROCK PARKING RAMP PROPOSAL

The Sioux City Council has given initial approval to partnering with the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel to build a new parking ramp and retail development at the corner of 3rd and Pearl Streets.

The City and SCE Partners, Hard Rock’s parent company, will each fund fifty percent of the cost of the facility.

Bill Warner of SCE Partners says the total development cost will be Eleven Million Dollars:

Warner hopes to have more than just parking in the structure:

The upper floors of the Complex will extend across 3rd Street

and connect to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The City will publicly bid the project and the construction of the complex.

The City also will enter into a twenty year lease with SCE Partners as the prime tenant for the complex.

A public hearing on the project is set for the June 11th city council meeting.