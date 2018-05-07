MENARD’S SPOKESMAN RAY SZMANDA DIES AT AGE 91

The enthusiastic television pitchman who told viewers they could “save big money” at Menards has died.

Ray Szmanda, “The Menards Guy.” was 91.

His son, Charles Szmanda, says his father died Sunday in home hospice care in Antigo, Wisconsin, of congestive heart failure.

Ray Szmanda was featured in advertising for Eau Claire-based Menard Inc. starting in 1976 until his retirement in 1998.

Menards said Szmanda’s “friendly, enthusiastic and fun loving personality have made a lasting impression” on the family-owned company and its customers.

Menards has stores in 14 states including Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.